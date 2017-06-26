WATCH: The new dancing Cathaoirleach of Laois

Cllr Padraig Fleming, a member of the Fianna Fáil 'Fleming Machine', will take over as Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council this week.

In the past Cllr Fleming has been the Founder and Chairperson of The Swan Youth Club, Chairperson of Ossory Youth Service and a member of Laois Community, Economic Development, Tourism and Arts Committee among other roles.

While all of these attributes add up to someone fitting to be the next Cathaoirleach, there is one attribute simply being ignored.

Cllr Fleming is no stranger to a dance floor and in the past has performed a number of routines that have shot him into the spotlight.

While Father Ted had 'The Dancing Priest', 'The Dancing Cathaoirleach' might have a ring to it?

Check out his moves in these videos which were both uploaded to YouTube by his daughter Stephaine.