Houses planned for village on Laois Kildare border
Detached and semi-detached houses planned
Bruach na Abhainn, Killeen
Plans for launched for a 20 house development on the Laois Kildare border.
Mr J McDonald has advertised his intention to seek planning permission for the development in Kileen. The houses are earmarked for a site beside the existing Bruach na Ahbhain development.
The project includes: three 3-bed two storey detached homes, one 2-bed single storey detached house, six 3-bed two storey semi-detached houses, 10 3-bed two storey semi-detached houses.
Access to the new houses will be through the existing Bruach na Ahbhainn development.
Laois County Council took the existing housing estate in charge in November 2016.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on