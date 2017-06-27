Houses planned for village on Laois Kildare border

Plans for launched for a 20 house development on the Laois Kildare border.

Mr J McDonald has advertised his intention to seek planning permission for the development in Kileen. The houses are earmarked for a site beside the existing Bruach na Ahbhain development.

The project includes: three 3-bed two storey detached homes, one 2-bed single storey detached house, six 3-bed two storey semi-detached houses, 10 3-bed two storey semi-detached houses.

Access to the new houses will be through the existing Bruach na Ahbhainn development.

Laois County Council took the existing housing estate in charge in November 2016.