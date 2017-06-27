Laois Rose Maeve Dunne sets out to help GROW mental health charity

Laois Rose, Mountmellick woman Maeve Dunne, is championing mental health charity GROW, as she believes there is still a stigma around mental health.

Starting in her own community, Maeve is hoping to revive a support group in Mountmellick.

She said she wanted to work with a mental health charity, with a primary focus on Laois.

“GROW works throughout the country and I know there is 100% a need on the ground in Laois for these services but still there is a stigma around attending support groups or admitting there is a problem. The meetings were taking place in Mountmellick but weren’t attended very well so they were stopped,” she said.

Maeve has organised a free mental health information evening.

“I’m not saying that having me involved is going to matter but I do want this information evening to give people as much information as possible about the services that GROW offer with the view to re-establishing the weekly support groups,” she said.

She is asking people to spread the word and bring friends with them to the open evening.

“If someone you know is potentially suffering with mental health issues, you might suggest offering to go with them for support,” the Laois Rose said.

She has learned how the GROW groups help people of all ages.

“Each week you make small, achievable goals to work towards and the meetings are delivered by trained professionals and take place within a trusted group where confidentiality is key. Everyone in the room at a support group meeting is going through similar experiences,” she said.

“You might think your family or friends don’t understand but when you meet someone who is experiencing what you are then you instantly feel a connection and support.

“Over 120 weekly meetings take place across the country every week and they work and they help people,” said Maeve.

The information evening takes place at 8pm next Monday, July 3 in the ICA Hall in Davitt Street.

For more on GROW visit www.grow.ie