Clonaslee turf seller and Portlaoise bookeeper on tax defaulter list

A turf seller and a bookeeper are on the Revenue Commissioner's latest list of tax defaulters for the first quarter of 2017.

Brendan Scully Jnr, with an address at Coolagh, Clonaslee agreeed to pay a total of €81,939.53 to the tax collectors. The amount was assessed following an audit of underdeclaration of income tax.

The tax amount was €51,0573.58 but the interest was €15,082.37 while the penalties totaled €15,082.37. Mr Scully reached a settlement with the Revenue.

The second Laois defaulter was Declan Whelan with an address at 20 Jessop St, Portlaoise. The bookkeeper faces a total penalty of €125,375.77 for underdeclaration of VAT following an audit by the tax authorities.

Mr Whelan had a tax debt of €84,4928 but this rose when interest of €14,969.37 and penalties of €25,478.40 were added. He also reached a settlement.

The top defaulter who made a settlement, was Anthony Dean a company director based in Dublin. His total penalty is more than €2.3 million calculated following a Revenue investigation of offshore funds.

The Revenue Commissioners also published a list of Court Determinations.

In Laois, Robert Carter, with an address at Upper Cribbin, Ballyroan, is listed twice. Mr Carter, who described his occupation as paintballing/catering, was fined €2,500 for failure to lodge tax returns. He was also fined €1,250 for failure to lodge a P35 employer's return.

Michael Mortimer, a PAYE employee with an address at Whitefields, Killanure, Mountrath is also on the list of court determinations. He was fined €2,500 for the 'misuse of marked mineral oil'.

The Revenue also published a list of court determinations for the failure to hold a current liquor licence. Adrian Rusan, a restaurateur, was fined €632.50 in respect of Batoni's Restaurant, The Gate House, Emo.

In the 3 month period to 31 March 2017, a total of 1,351 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 23,233 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries & Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in yield of €109.37m in tax, interest, and penalties.

