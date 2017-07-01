Ossory Show are reeling in the years on show day in July

The Ossory Show (Rathdowney Annual Show) will be held this year on Sunday, July 23.

It kicks off on Saturday evening, July 22nd with a BBQ - Bar and Music by Beats Workin.

On Sunday there will be a massive Truck, Vintage Car and Tractor Show, as well as the Agricultural Show and Reeling In The Years.

The long standing popular show events will be back.

These include the Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship, Glanbia €1,000 Fresian Calf Championship, A.I.B. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class, Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer, Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male or Female Calf Born 2016, FBD €1,200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship, Sheep, Horses, Working Hunter Championship, Nominations To Top Stallions, Pigs, Poultry, Arts and Crafts, baking, sewing, Local Home Produce, Trade stands, Entertainment, Donkey Derby, Tug Of War, Best Dressed competitions and most glamorous granny.

There are over 200 classes to exhibit in and much more.

For schedule and further details, contact Catherine Fitzgerald Secretary at 087- 9975902; Chairman Peter Ging 086- 2394573; Trucks, Vintage and General Enquiries: Seamus Costigan PRO 086 2306828/ Canice Gorman 087 2326493/ Brian McCartney 086 1719696.

Reeling In the Years

After a huge success with the St Patrick’s Day Float, some members of the Ossory Show as well as a number of volunteers are embarking on a new venture this summer.

They have entered into a partnership with a local land owner and by kind permission they have sown eight acres of winter barley.

The crop will be harvested on show day, July 23 by 12 Pre 1960 Bagger combine harvesters of various makes.

On site 1 acre of oats will be harvested by binder pulled by 3 working horses.

The oats will be hand stacked and threshed on site by a mill, driven by a steam engine, various square bailers, binders, sack loaders etc.

Richie Kavanagh (The Morris Minor Man) will be there to provide music/song and banter to suit the occasion.

In another initiative this year the Ossorh Show committee are trying to encourage people of all ages to make a sculpture out of scrap.

More details of this are available on the Rathdowney notice board beside the AIB Bank it the town

For further details contact Noel Bailey PRO and Event Organiser on 087-2580738.