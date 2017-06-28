UPDATE: Fireman injured in Athy explosion not attached to Laois County Fire and Rescue service
Photo taken from Emergency Times on Twitter
The firefighter who was hospitalised after a reported explosion in Athy, Co Kildare is not from Laois.
Emergency Services in Kildare and Laois were at the scene of the reported gas explosion in a housing estate in the town.
Laois County Fire and Rescue Service said some of its Stradbally-based members attended the scene. None were injured in the operations.
The explosion, that happened just before 11am at Canal Walk. The firefighter was injured while attending a large fire at the house.
Fire services were at the scene in a matter of minutes, and residents in nearby houses were evacuated. The Leinster Express understands the fire fighter who was hospitalised is not seriously injured.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on