Almost €10K awarded to help Laois youths engage in arts

A total of €9,640 has been awarded by the Arts Council to the Laois Youth Dance Ensemble to enable local youths engage in a community-based artistic project.

The funding has been confirmed as part of the Art Council’s popular Young Ensembles Scheme, which issued a call for funding applications earlier this year.

The successful project will see young people work on a dance film which will promote social diversity awareness among participants, as well as increased dance knowledge and film experience.

It also aims to facilitate self-development of the participants and establish a deeper connection and partnership among dancers.

Director of the Arts Council, Orlaith McBride is happy for the young people in Laois.

“I am delighted that young people in Laois are set to benefit from this funding. It will help create positive and rewarding artistic and cultural experiences for young people, and also help to develop art in the local community,” she said.

The Arts Council’s Young Ensembles Scheme support groups of young people between the ages of 12 and 23 to create ambitious and original work together in any art form. This may include architecture, circus, dance, digital media, film, music, theatre, literature, visual arts or any combination of the above.