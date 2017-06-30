Laois man has garda assault case adjourned after donation to Garda Benevolent Fund

A Portlaoise man appealing a six-month prison sentence for assaulting two gardaí when he was arrested for drink driving has had his case adjourned after making a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Peter Westlake (42), 37 Lakeside Gardens, Portlaoise, was sentenced in the district court to six months in prison, and disqualified from driving for two years, for drink driving, and two counts of assault, on October 2, 2016.

He appealed this at Portlaoise Circuit Court in February last, where Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the assault matters to June for the appellant to make a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

If the donation was made, the judge said he might deal with the matter under the probation act.

When the case returned to court on June 14, barrister for the appellant, Ms Louise Troy said her client had €1,450 of the total €4,000 donation and was asking for more time.

The matter was adjourned to November 29 for the payment of the balance.

Details of the offence are that on October 2 last year, at 2.35am, the appellant was observed driving out of the church car park onto the Dublin Road in Portlaoise with no lights on.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and brought to Portlaoise Garda Station.

While in the doctor’s room at the station, Westlake became violent and lashed out, striking a female garda in the face with a closed fist and then kicking her.

He attempted to headbutt a garda sergeant and then pushed him to the ground.

When the appeal first came before the court in February, Judge Johnson said the two gardaí were carrying out their duty and the appellant completely overreacted, perhaps due to the combination of alcohol and medication he was taking.