WE HAVE A WINNER! The pub that serves the best pint of Guinness in Laois is...

The results of our search to find the best pint of Guinness are in, and the we can confirm the winner is Turley's Bar in Mountmellick!

They just edged out fellow Mountmellick pub Dowling's in a titanic battle for the Number 1 spot. In third place came Bob's Bar in Durrow, fourth was Burbage's in Portarlington and fifth was Iano's Bar in Rathdowney.

Congrats to Turley's Pub, and thank you to everyone who voted. The real winners here, of course, are the people of Mountmellick, who are spoilt for choice when it comes to purchasing a nice creamy pint of the black stuff!

We had over 70 pubs nominated at the beginning of this search, so thanks again to all the pubs which were nominated.