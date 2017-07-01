Turley's Pub €2.50 pints of Guinness to celebrate winning the best pint in Laois

Thousands of you voted in a Leinster Express poll to decide where the best pint of Guinness in Laois can be found and Turley's Pub in Mountmellick was the cream of the crop!

To celebrate this huge win Turley's Pub took to Facebook to announce that they are thrilled and will be serving the nicest pints of Guinness in Laois for €2.50 on Sunday, July 2.

We might just have to go along, try it out and see for ourselves!