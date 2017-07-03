Laois fire service urges caution on the roads after rain makes roads slippy

Motorists are being urged to be cautious on the roads by the Laois Fire and Rescue Service following an accident in the Mountmellick area.

Declan Power, Chief Fire Officer, confirmed to the Leinster Express that Portlaoise fire crews have been dispatched to assist Mountmellick colleagues who were called out to an accident at about 6pm, Monday, July 3.

The accident is understood to have occurred near Joyce's Steel Yard at Larkin's Cross Mountmellick. A section of the Ridge Road from Portlaoise the Mountmellick is reported to be closed. No details are reported of casualties at this stage.

"The roads are greasy and very slippy so people need to keep a safe distance," he said.

Meanwhile, Portlaoise fire tenders were called to the scene of two small incidents of a small fire in Portlaoise this evening. The service were called to the house fire in Knockmay at around 6pm on Tuesday, July 3.

Chief Officer Power said that the fire was found not to be extensive on arrival an was soon extinguished.