Laois gardaí warn public of three minute rule used by thieves

Thieves employ a three minute rule when was the message from the Gardaí crime prevention unit at the Laois Shopping Centre recently as part of Operation Thor.

The advice was given by Laois Gardaí who held a public information event in the Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise recently. On the day they provided leaflets filled with invaluable information on home security and crime prevention to the public. The event was held to coincide with the start of the summer holiday season when thieves on unattended homes.

Garda Paul Kelly is stationed in Portlaoise Garda Station.

“Burglars like easy opportunities and a bit of comfort where they feel they won’t be disturbed so they can to take their time.

“If they have to make a lot of noise or spend a lot of time trying to get in the risk of them being seen or heard increases drastically. Most criminals, whether they’re amateurs or professional generally use a three minute rule of thumb.

"If your home is adequately equipped to deny entry to would-be burglars for three minutes or more, chances are they will move on to somewhere else," said Garda Kelly.

(l/r) Sergeant Mark Doran, Garda Sean Flynn, Gearóid Henderson and Garda Paul Kelly from Portlaoise pictured at the crime prevention information day at Laois Shopping Centre. Pic Stan Henderson

Garda Kelly advised that if you are going away and leave a key with a trusted friend, relative or neighbour never under an matt, flowerpot, stone or window box. He said these are the first places that criminals will check for a key as they are the most popular hiding places and have been for years.

Some of the general and easy to follow suggestions from the Gardaí regarding simple steps to protect your home include:

Turn on some lights.

Use timer switches

Lock all doors and windows

Use an alarm

Lock your internal downstairs doors at night

Don’t leave large amounts of cash or jewellery in your home.

Making sure you have a door chain and use it

Changing all locks if you have just moved into a new home

Changing your alarm codes regularly

Check that your windows are secure

Make sure that your garage and any other sheds or outhouses are protected with quality locks or deadbolts.

Your local Garda Crime Prevention Officer can provide many other security tips. More informaiton also at the Garda website www.garda.ie.