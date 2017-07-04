Motorists can 'expect long delays' in Portlaoise as new houses begin construction

"Expect long delays" is the cheerful warning greeting motorists to Portlaoise this morning, as the start of works on a new housing state gets underway.

The 31 houses are to be built at Harpur’s Lane by ONS Ireland, which is based in Portarlington.

The road is being dug up to lay new underground services to the new homes. The delays are affecting motorists on the N80 Mountmellick road in Portlaoise.

Motorists can expect the long delays until July 7.

Approval was given for the new housing development last August. It is being built beside Roselawn estate.

A stipulation with that approval is that an historic wall on the lane will be the responsibility of ONS to protect during construction. The 130 year old wall forms the back wall of several gardens in Newpark.

