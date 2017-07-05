Mountrath man who tried to bite garda warned bail could be revoked

A Mountrath man appealing a prison sentence for trying to bite a garda as he was being arrested has been warned that his bail will be revoked if he misbehaves at all before his next court appearance.

Patrick McDonnell, Mountrath, was a passenger in a car stopped at a checkpoint in Clonenagh, Mountrath, on October 30, 2015.

He began shouting and roaring abuse at Garda Darrell Rigney, saying “who the f**k do you think you are”.

He then got out of the car shouting and roaring and started walking in and out of traffic shouting abuse, telling the garda to “f**k off” and he was “only a scumbag.” He attempted to bite the garda’s hand when being arrested.

He was given one month in prison in the district court, but appealed this before Judge Keenan Johnson at the circuit court last July.

At that court, Judge Johnson increased the prison sentence to two months, suspended for two years on condition McDonnell keep the peace for two years, and donate €1,500 to charity.

McDonnell was also given 240 hours’ community service in lieu of prison.

He paid €400 compensation in March of this year, and when the case returned to the circuit court recently, barrister, Mr Colm Hennessy said his client had a further €300 compensation.

McDonnell has been found unsuitable for community service.

Judge Johnson adjourned the matter to November 29 for the balance of compensation. The appellant was directed to enter into a peace bond until then.

“If you misbehave between now and the adjourned date I will revoke your bail,” Judge Johnson warned him.

