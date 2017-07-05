Laois Shopping Centre needs Kyle taxi rank says manager

A taxi rank used illegally by shoppers in Portlaoise is to be removed by Laois County Council, but Laois Shopping Centre wants it retained.

The rank is on Kylekiproe road, between Kyle and Laois shopping centres. The local authority plans to remove it, as part of updated parking bye-laws.

The centre objected.

“Its removal would be detrimental to business, it is the only rank on this side of town. Shoppers going to Ken Black and the Kyle centre also use it, and the elderly,” said manager Kevin Doyle.

“We want it not just retained, but the use extended. It could be a set-down area, and a taxi rank, and after hours for parking,” he said.

“We offered to engage with the council. It would cost them money to remove it, and we are willing to pay for line marking,” he said.

The council response is that the rank is not being used often enough by taxis.

“It is not being used for elderly or disabled persons as there is underground and same level parking available nearby. This location is not suitable for perpendicular parking as cars would be reversing out onto oncoming traffic,” the roads section say.

The council will consider a loading bay. The bye laws for Portlaoise were adopted.