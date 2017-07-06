Ministers asked to prevent job cuts at Portlaoise mail centre

Laois County Councillors have called on the Minister for Communication, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughton, to retain full services and jobs in Portlaoise Mail Centre.

After a recent warning by An Post to staff of drastic cost cutting measures, a letter has been sent to the Minister at the request of Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald, asking that the full service provided in Portlaoise be maintained into the future, given the “economic consequences for Portlaoise and its environs”.

Speaking to the Leinster Express, Cllr Fitzgerald said the sorting office was “a fantastic business” in Portlaoise.

“I want to make sure the Minister knows the amount of productivity in Portlaoise Mail Centre, and the level of expertise there. They employ a lot of temporary staff at Christmas. It is one of the best in the country,” she said.

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Willie Aird, who called it “our Intel”.

“We need to ensure it is safeguarded. It is a huge employer. There were rumours they were closing Athlone but that was scuppered because it is in the Minister’s constituency. If they take letters away, it puts pressure on the centre in Portlaoise,” he said.

He asked for a letter to also go to Minister Flanagan.

Staff were warned of cost cuts by An Post CEO David McRedmond last April.

An Post is considering the removal of letter sorting at Portlaoise mail centre, and to concentrate instead on more profitable parcel sorting.

It may also close two of its four sorting centres, at Portlaoise, Athlone, Cork and Dublin, with more than 400 rural post offices also under threat of closure.