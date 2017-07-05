'Town dereliction' unsightly issue in Portarlington

The lack of action being taken on two derelict sites in Portarlington has angered a local councillor.



Cllr Aidan Mullins put forward a motion at the recent Graiguecullen/Portarlington Muicipal District meeting asking the local authority to immediately start the process of placing the old AIB site on Main Street and the site of a demolished house on Foxcroft Street in Portarlington on the Derelict Sites Register.

In reply, the Council said it has contacted the registered land owners of the sites and a Derelict Site Survey for Portarlington has commenced.

Cllr Mullins was disappointed with the length of time it has taken for anything to be done about the sites.

“If that AIB site was in Portlaoise it wouldn’t be there for a week,” Cllr Mullins said.

“What is disappointing is the slow response from the council. I do not think it is being taken seriously enough. We are trying to upgrade the town and 100 metres from Main Street you have this unsightly eyesore,” Cllr Mullins added.

“You look at Portlaoise and there is a pickup truck of lads out watering flowers, there are resources for some but not for others. I think we should be doing more,” he added.

Cllr Tom Mulhall did not want to make the dereliction about housing but he said there are people in Portarlington who would be glad of a room in one of those buildings.

“You can see three buildings on Main Street that could be used. This is town dereliction. Hopefully there will be something done, they could be fabulous looking buildings in town, I would like to see something done sooner rather than later,” Cllr Mulhall said.