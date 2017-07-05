Portlaoise family have 'no choice' but to move if Borris Road houses are approved

A family on the Borris Road in Portlaoise have said that due to a loss of privacy they will have no choice but to sell up and move if approval is given for a new eight-house development at the Borris Great.

Mr Ger Smullen, Ashley Gardens, Borris Road, Portlaoise, says that he and his wife have a number of concerns about the negative impact on their property and the indirect negative impact on the established community, if the council greenlights plans by The Independent Trustee Co. Ltd. & Mr Jim Douglas to construct an eight-unit housing development.

In a submission to Laois County Council, Mr Smullen said that the developer plans to build two two-storey semi-detached houses and one two-storey behind a newly built one-storey house.

Should this be permitted, he believed this will be contrary to the Local Area Plan which states that “new dwellings that closely overlook the rear curtilage of existing dwellings will not normally be permitted”.

Mr Smullen said there would be three new rental properties looking directly into their home and back garden, which will reduce privacy and increase noise, a problem for his wife who is a nurse working late shifts.

He said the development site is already stripped clean and the removal of a dense green area has removed all privacy from the cul-de-sac.

“We believe that this early disregard for the developer’s impact on the residential amenity of the adjoining properties is a sign of things to come. A statement of intent, if you will,” he said.

The family, with three children attending school locally, have been living in the home since 2005, however should this development go ahead they feel that they would have no choice but to sell up and move.

A further submission was made to the council by Mr Michael Hooban, Borris Great, who said the infrastructure such as water mains and sewerage was not dimensioned for this increase in dwellings, which would effectively almost double the number of houses.

There are other building developments in the immediate area and the existing services and infrastructure are not being developed to cater for these increases, said Mr Hooban.

He also said that safety concerns for all road users including school users will be a major factor as a result of increased traffic volumes from these building developments.

A decision from Laois County Council on the planning development is due by July 25.