NOMINATIONS: Where is the best hairdresser in Laois?

Having settled the age old debate of where to find the best Guinness in Laois, the Leinster Express is now moving on to a more cutting matter. For our next big poll we are entering the wonderful world of hairdressing!

Hairdressers vary from their service to their products and how they make you feel when you walk out with your new do. They pride themselves on their clientele and now it is time for you, the people of Laois, to have your say.

We need your suggestions to create our poll, in which we will let you vote for your favourite. So, who will have a certificate hanging in their window telling the public they are the best hairdresser in the county according to thousands of Leinster Express readers?

The only rule is that it must be a hair salon in Laois - no outsiders here please!

Go back to Facebook and leave your suggestions in the comments section, or email us on the address listed above to make sure your favourite is included the running when voting opens on Friday, July 14.

After the public vote, we will crown an overall winner who will be presented with a much sought after Leinster Express certificate.