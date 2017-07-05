Dublin/Cork/Limerick M7 motorway 60km speed limit for three months through Laois

Road repairs are to start soon on the M7 motorway in south Laois, and will continue right up to Halloween.

Starting on July 24, single lane restrictions and a lower speed limit of 60km/h instead of 120km/h are be imposed by Laois County Council, to facilitate the roadworks.

They will take place on both sides of the M7 between Junction 18, just south of the J17 Midway junction at Portlaoise, down to Junction 19.

The council has issued a notice of the roadworks which will be done in phases. Wide loads will be sent on a diverted route.

"The works will be undertaken utilising a phased approach and diversions for wide loads, with diverted wide load traffic directed to follow signage along an alternative route. Single lane running will be provided and the motorway will remain open at all times to all vehicles except for wide loads". the Director of Services for Roads, Kieran Kehoe has stated.

Maps of the routes are available for inspection at county hall. Objections can be made in writing to the Senior Engineer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras and Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise, by 4pm next Monday July 10.