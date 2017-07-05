Portlaoise resident's right of way to be protected in St Mary's Sports Hall plans

The council has approved plans to upgrade St Mary’s Sports Hall in Portlaoise, with a condition that the right of way of a nearby resident who made a submission against the plans is not in any way impeded.

St Mary's Sports Hall Committee applied to Laois County Council for permission to demolish the existing single storey boxing club and construct a new single storey building to include a general store and toilets.

However, Ms Patricia Lynch, Borris Road, Portlaoise, made a submission to the council saying that she and her family have on numerous occasions been deprived of free access to and from their home due to activities taking place at the hall.

Ms Lynch asked the council to ensure that the free movement in and out of her residence will not be impeded as a result of the planning decision.

The council has now granted approval to St Mary’s, ruling that the plans are compliant with the Portlaoise Local Area Plan 2012-2018 and with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Among the conditions imposed are that adequate car parking facilities shall be provided and no parking shall be allowed on the adjoining public thoroughfare.

There is to be no parking on the right of way through the site and the right of way shall be formally demarcated by durable yellow colour and associated signs.

Any damage to the adjoining public thoroughfare shall be made good at the developer’s expense and no part of the development shall encroach, oversail or otherwise physically impinge upon any adjoining property.

St Mary’s Hall is a community run sports facility that caters for a wide range of people in the local community and on a national level also.

The upgrade of the facilities includes a new changing area, separate changing/showers for national league basketball referees, new toilets and storage.