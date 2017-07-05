Portarlington houses and apartments make €1.5 million

A 43-unit residential development at Riverside, Portarlington, comprising a selection of houses, apartments and duplex apartments, sold for €1.5 million in an Allsops online auction this morning.

The property sold after 19 bids in the biggest Allsops online auction to date.

The reserve had been €895,000 - €905,000.

The development at Riverside comprised a selection of houses, apartments and duplex apartment ranging in size from 78 Sq. m - 115 Sq. m (835 Sq. ft - 1,238 Sq. ft).

All units require completion works and all are vacant.