Portarlington residents' appeal rejected by An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has rejected an appeal by Portarlington residents against a decision by Laois County Council to greenlight a new 39-house estate in the town.

Mr Patrick Paul Tully and Mr Aidan and Ms Elaine Mullally, all residents of the Ballymorris Road, brought their appeal to the board after Laois County Council approved plans by the Pat Moore Partnership, to build a new estate at Cooltederrry in Portarlington, close to the existing Lansdowne/Castlelea Estate.

The new 39 unit housing development will consist of 20 two-storey semi-detached houses, 12 two-storey terraced houses, six one-storey semi-detached houses and one one-storey detached house, and will be accessed from the Lansdowne/Castlelea Estate.

The council received several submissions during the planning stage objecting to the plans, with one sent by Ger Fahy Planning, Kildare, on behalf of Mr Adrian and Ms Elaine Mullally and Mr Michael and Ms Mai Scully, Ballymorris Road.

The report said that the residents are “devastated that the proposed development would seriously alter the character of the area”.

“Their rural amenity is now being replaced by a terrace of houses with no respect for the pattern or existing character of the area,” said the report.

In a separate submission, Mr Patrick Paul Tully said that the two-storey houses proposed for the rear of his property would “obviously affect the privacy of my property” and he asked that only single storey dwelling houses be be built at rear.

Mr Tully also said he wanted to ensure that a laneway to the south of his property is not used for access to the proposed estate as “I believe that this laneway will encourage antisocial behaviour”.

Despite these and other objections, the council approved the planning application, prompting the residents to bring the matter to An Bord Pleanala.

An Bord has now ruled that “it has not been shown that the development… will differ materially from the development as set out in the application for permission by reason of conditions imposed by the planning authority to which the grant is subject”.