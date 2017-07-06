Post office robbed in Mountrath, Laois
A quantity of cash was taken in a robbery at Mountrath Post Office on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred when a man entered the Post Office on Main Street at 2.22pm. He is believed to have been carrying a firearm.
After threatening staff, he made off with the cash.
The raider left the scene in a blue Passat, with a possible registration of 02 D. The hubcaps on the driver's side of the vehicle were also missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 056 86 74100.
