Post office robbed in Mountrath, Laois

A quantity of cash was taken in a robbery at Mountrath Post Office on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a man entered the Post Office on Main Street at 2.22pm. He is believed to have been carrying a firearm.

After threatening staff, he made off with the cash.

The raider left the scene in a blue Passat, with a possible registration of 02 D. The hubcaps on the driver's side of the vehicle were also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 056 86 74100.