Over 100 houses on the cards for Portarlington

Over a hundred new houses could be on the cards for Portarlington, if three separate planning applications get the go ahead from local authorities and An Bord Pleanala.

Mr Liam McMahon has applied to Laois County Council to construct 44 new dwelling houses at the Ballymorris Road, comprising 12 four-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom units.

The Pat Moore Partnership has applied to the council to build a new 39-house estate at Cooltederrry, close to the existing Lansdowne/Castlelea Estate.

And Droughill Builders Ltd have applied to Offaly County Council for permission to build at Cluain na Greine, Cloneygowan, Co. Offaly. The application includes permission to retain and complete 11 houses, and construct 20 new houses.

However, at least two of these applications have met with opposition from Portarlington residents, many of whom have voiced their disapproval to the relevant planning authorities.

Mr McMahon’s application at the Ballymorris Road has met with massive local objection from residents of the area who raised concerns over traffic issues, privacy, and the local infrastructure. A decision on the application is due from the council by August 1.

There were also numerous submissions against the Pat Moore Partnership plans, with local residents saying there were “devastated that the proposed development would seriously alter the character of the area”.

Environmental concerns were raised, as well as public health concerns around drainage, and the possible devaluation of property.

Despite these and other objections, the council approved this planning application. The residents subsequently appealed the matter to An Bord Pleanala and a decision is due from the board by September 25.