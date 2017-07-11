'Sickening' theft at Laois GAA club

The chairman of a prominent GAA club in Laois has hit out at a 'sickening' theft' which will gobble up money raised at a recent fundraiser that was aimed for other projects.

David Warren, Chairman of the Arles-Killeen GAA club was responding to the theft of a copper boiler from the club house.

Gardaí said the crime took place overnight between 6pm on July 2 and 10am on July 3, with copper cylinders and piping removed.

According to a garda spokesperson there was an extensive amount of damage caused with the whole place flooded. The spokesperson estimated that around €1,000 of property was taken, but the damage caused could far exceed this.

Mr Warren told the Leinster Express that the club house had been broken into the previous week. He believes those who broke in were 'casing' the building.

“Arles Kileen is a small area and so it is very hard to raise money. It's sickening because people work hard to raise funds then along comes someone and in a couple of minutes can cause a couple of hundred, if not thousands, of euro worth of damage,” he said.

Fortunately, the club held a fundraiser recently and Mr Warren said this money will help to foot the repair bill. Unfortunately, he said this was funding that was aimed at othe projects.

The GAA club was not the only place hit in Arles, with a house broken into at Harristown between July 6 and 7. Once again thieves ripped out copper cylinders and piping, flooding the house and causing extensive damage.

Anyone with any information on either of these offences should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 86 74100.