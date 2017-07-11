Tools stolen from Crettyard Coillte and Port pub robbed

A large amount of property was stolen from a Coillte compound in Crettyard last week, with tools, ladders and various types of oil all taken by thieves.

The burglary took place some time between 5pm on Monday July 3 and 9am on Tuesday July 4, at Farnans in Crettyard.

Forced entry was gained to a container by breaking the lock and a garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that a load of stuff was taken, including diesel, different types of oil and coolant, and assorted tools and ladders.

The garda spokesperson estimated that property worth over €1,500 may have been taken from the State forestry compound and the thieves would definitely have needed a vehicle such as a van to transport the stolen goods.

The gardaí are also appealing for witnesses after a lone male broke into the Weighbridge Inn in Portarlington, at around 2am on the morning of Wednesday July 5, and stole a number of bottles of alcohol.

The thief entered via the front door of the premises and very little damage was caused. Only alcohol was taken, no cash, and the gardaí are appealing for any information or witnesses.

In a separate incident at the pub on Sunday July 9, a man who was refused service began smashing up the counter and glasses, at approximately half past midnight.

The man, from the local area aged in his late 20s, was subsequently arrested and is due before a future sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Anyone with information should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.