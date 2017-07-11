Man robbed while waiting for a bus in Portlaoise

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man waiting for a bus in Portlaoise was robbed in broad daylight.

The incident happened at 5pm on Wednesday, July 5, when the injured party was waiting for a bus outside Laois Shopping Centre at James Fintan Lalor Avenue.

A man grabbed the injured party’s bag and took off running, but the injured party gave chase and the thief dropped the bag. However, the thief managed to remove money from the bag before discarding it.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.

The gardaí are also looking for witnesses after a large quantity of silage bales was slashed with a knife at a premises in Derryvilla, Portarlington, some time between July 6 and July 8.