€160,000 due from solar developer to Laois County Council

A solar company granted permission to build two solar farms in Laois has been refused a reduction in the amount of development contribution it has to pay.

Laois County Council was set to lose a potential €55,000, after an inspector with An Bord Pleanala initially recommended reducing the amount JMB Solar Developments Ltd would have to pay.

The company was given the greenlight to construct a solar PV energy development at the townland of Sronagh, Mountmellick, and one at Rathleague, Portlaoise.

The developer was asked to lodge with the council a cash deposit of €100,000 on the Mountmellick site and €60,000 on the Portlaoise site, to secure the satisfactory reinstatement of the site.

The company appealed this to An Bord Pleanala, with the board’s inspector finding in favour of the company with a recommendation to reduce the Mountmellick contribution to €65,000, and the Portlaoise one to €40,000.

However, An Bord Pleanala has rejected its inspector’s recommendation, ruling that the contributions have been properly applied on each development.