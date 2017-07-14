Laois men told to cut their drinking after disturbing gardaí with disorderly conduct

Two men who intruded upon public order matters and disrupted the gardaí doing their duty were last week charged in separate cases of disorderly conduct.

First before last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise was Joe Bergin (25), with an address at Boley, Abbeyleix.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, at Main Street, Portlaoise, on October 23, 2016.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that at 2.55am on that morning, while the gardaí were dealing with a public order incident, the accused intruded and became disruptive.

He was arrested and a ticket was issued, which went unpaid.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said his client had been out socialising in Portlaoise and had far too much to drink.

Someone else in his group fell foul of the gardaí and the accused intruded.

He wasn’t overly aggressive, but was persistent, said Mr Breen.

He subsequently learned that his friend had transgressed, said defence.

Judge Catherine Staines said she would give the accused an opportunity on this occasion and told him to donate €300 to the court poor box.

She advised the accused to cut down on his drinking.

In a separate case before the court, Kaspars Reiniks (41), with an address at 10 Kylebrook, Portlaoise, was charged with disorderly conduct, at Market Square, Portlaoise, on November 13, 2016.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that at half past midnight, while the gardaí were responding to a report of a public order incident, the accused was intoxicated and shouting abuse at the gardaí. He refused to stop, saying that he paid his taxes and could do what he wanted, the inspector said.

The accused had one previous conviction, for drink driving.

He did not seek legal representation in the case at last week's court.

Judge Staines told him that another conviction for this kind of behaviour and he could go to prison.

“I suggest you cut down on your drinking,” she said.

The accused was convicted and fined €100.