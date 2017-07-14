Rosenallis cocaine parties lead to community service

A Rosenallis man who was having cocaine parties in his house has been found suitable for community service in lieu of prison.

Padraig O’Gorman (27), Drummond, Rosenallis, was convicted back in May of drug possession, and having drugs for sale or supply, at his home address, on April 30, 2016.

On that date the gardaí searched his home and discovered a quantity of cocaine valued at €700.

The accused had no previous convictions and admitted to the gardaí that he was supplying the drug.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client was supplying the drug to associates, who would come to the house for parties.

At last week’s court, the accused was found suitable for community service and was given 200 hours’ community service in lieu of ten months in prison.