Hotel management student stole bottles of alcohol

A man has been convicted and fined for stealing two bottles of alcohol from a Portlaoise shop.

Ben Msamange (26), Phibsboro, Dublin, was charged with theft, from Dunnes Stores, Kyle Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, on January 21, 2016.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that the accused and another person entered the store and when to the alcohol aisle, where they stole two bottles of alcohol by removing the security tags and placing them in a black bag, leaving the shop without paying.

The total value of the bottles was €56.58. The property was recovered suitable for resale.

Defence for the accused said that Msamange had moved out of the Portlaoise area last March.

On the day of the offence he had been drinking with a friend, but they had no money and foolishly attempted to steal the alcohol. The goods were recovered.

The accused is studying hotel management and currently has no income.

The accused was convicted and fined €80.