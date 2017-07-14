Ten year driving ban and jail for Mountrath man

A Mountrath man who went out and drove uninsured just weeks after being released from prison has been sentenced to jail and put off the road.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Padraig Dunne (32), with an address at Knockanina, Mountrath, was charged with no driving licence, no insurance, non display of disc, using a vehicle without NCT, holding a mobile phone while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt, at Main Street, Portlaoise, on June 3, 2016.

In a separate incident, he was further charged with driving without insurance on May 17 this year.

The accused had previous convictions, including a number of no insurance charges.

He was previously disqualified from driving for 25 years.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client works occasionally, taking “anything that comes up”.

As a sideline, he also buys old cars and does them up to sell on.

“He shouldn’t have gone next, nigh nor near a vehicle,” said Mr Meagher, adding that his client appreciated the difficulty he was in before the court.

Defence said that the accused had been in and out of prison over the years, and asked that the court consider a community-based sanction instead as the accused is able-bodied.

Judge Catherine Staines remarked that the accused had been given a three-month sentence in February of this year, he was released two months later and then on May 17 he went out and drove again.

The judge imposed three months in prison and disqualified the accused from driving for ten years.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

“If he wants to make money, I suggest he gets work that doesn’t involve cars,” she said.