Portlaoise Block Project gets €900 from money seized by State

A Portlaoise youth organisation has been gifted almost €900 by the local district court after an application by the gardaí for money seized from a Romanian national to be forfeited to the State.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Detective Garda Christopher Murray brought a police property application.

The detective gave evidence that over €1,300 in cash was seized from Barca Harna, a Romanian national with an address in Tallaght.

Mr Harna was remanded in custody, but was subsequently granted bail and then left the jurisdiction.

The detective said that the accused had been caught on CCTV in Caseys Centra, Roscommon, scamming a shopkeeper with a ruse involving swapping €20 and €50 notes.

When arrested, he made full admissions to the gardaí in relation to the offence.

He was granted bail, with conditions that he reside in Tallaght and sign on at the garda station. However, Det Murray said the accused had not signed on as directed.

Det Murray asked that the court direct €450 of the seized money go to Caseys Centra and the remaining €890 be forfeited to the State.

Judge Catherine Staines directed the money go to Caseys, and the rest go to the Block Project, based at Church Street in Portlaoise, which provides services for young people.