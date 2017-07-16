Prescription falsely altered to get ten times the diazepam

A Portlaoise man who altered a prescription to get ten times the prescribed amount of medication at a local pharmacy has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Mark Blake (40), 99 Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, produced a prescription at the Laois Pharmacy, Lyster Square, Portlaoise, which he had changed from 2mg of diazepam to 20mg. He had 38 previous convictions.

When the case first came before the district court in May, Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter for a probation report.

After considering the report at last week’s court, Judge Staines noted that the offence had happened at a difficult time in the accused’s life, but he had now turned his life around and has helped a lot of young people.

She applied the probation act, section 1.1.