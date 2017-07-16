Rosenallis man had ecstasy, Xanax and tablets

A Rosenallis man caught by gardaí with an assortment of drugs has been directed to make a donation to the court poor box.

Jack Delaney (28), Ballyhuppahaun, Rosenallis, was searched at Bracklone Street, Portarlington, on February 18, and found to have 14 ecstasy tablets, two Xanax, and nine other tablets.

When the case first came before the court in April, Judge Catherine Staines directed the accused to complete the Athy Alternative Project for his drug use.

When the case returned to court last week, solicitor, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said there was no report from the Project, but her client did endeavour to engage.

Judge Staines asked was he prepared to make a contribution to the court poor box instead, to which Ms Fitzpatrick replied that he would.

The matter was put back for the accused to pay €300.