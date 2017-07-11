New jobs announced as healthy fast food franchise comes to Laois

If you have been crying out for a healthy eating fast food chain to pop up in the Laois area you are in luck!

Freshii is a healthy fast food outlet which will be opening a new restaurant in Applegreen Midway off the M7 outside Portlaoise in the coming weeks.

The menu is known for being very fresh with salads and wraps, burritos, soups, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies all featuring on the menu.

Ingredients like avocado, quinoa and kale frequently pop up on the menu.

The new store is currently recruiting staff for the restaurant bringing 12 new jobs to the locality.

The healthy restaurant is due to be open four or five weeks from now.

A new outlet is also being opened in Dublin, bringing the total number of outlets across the country to eleven.