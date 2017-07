The gardaí have seized €45,000 worth of cannabis herb from a vehicle in Portlaoise.

The Garda Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched the vehicle at James Fintan Lawlor Avenue, Portlaoise at approximately 8.30pm on Monday, July 10.

A local woman in her 60's was arrested at the scene and is being detained under the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act at Portlaosie Garda Station.