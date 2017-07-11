Two weeks of roadworks about to begin in Portlaoise town centre

Driving through Portlaoise is set to get a bit trickier this week, with the start of a fortnight of roadworks.

The roadworks are being carried out by the ESB, to upgrade their line network.

Three Portlaoise town centre streets will be closed one after another.

The works are starting with Well Road, from 8am this Wednesday July 12. The one way street connecting Lower Main Street to James Fintan Lalor avenue will be closed to traffic until 6.30pm every day. That closure lasts until next Tuesday July 18.

From next Tuesday July 18 to Thursday July 20, Bridge Street to the church roundabout, will close in the evenings from 7pm until 6.30am.

Then from Tuesday July 25 until Friday July 28, Church Avenue, the one-way street from Fitzmaurice Place to Main Street, will be closed between 8am and 6.30pm.

The closure is necessary to facilitate the upgrade of the electricity supply network in Portlaoise town," Laois County Council have stated.

"Local access will be facilitated where possible," the council say.