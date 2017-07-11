UPDATE: House completely gutted in Portlaoise fire

A house at 70 Laurel Drive, Esker Hills, in Portlaoise burst into flames this afternoon.

Units from Portlaoise and Stradbally fire services are currently battling a blaze at a vacant house in Portlaoise.

Huge amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the house.

The house is completely destroyed, it is a big detached house that has been idle and boarded up for a number of years, residents say they were worried about the building and its use because it was the scene of anti-social behaviour.

It is understood residents had made complaints to the local authority about the house.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but it is understood that a number of youths were seen running from the vacant premises before the building went up in flames.

The scene is currently being preserved by the gardaí.

Photo by Mario Sun.

LS11 Portlaoise and LS18 Stradbally currently in attendance at a vacant house fire in Portlaoise. pic.twitter.com/RBgfITAI3D — Laois Fire & Rescue (@LaoisFireRescue) July 11, 2017

https://www.facebook.com/mateusz.mazik.71/videos/1508124772591644/