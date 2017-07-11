Portlaoise Garda station to be upgraded and refurbished, confirms Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD has confirmed that a significant upgrade and refurbishment of Portlaoise Garda Station is to take place.

The Fine Gael TD for Laois said that the Garda authorities and OPW will work in close cooperation on the project.

He said: “Portlaoise Garda station is a busy place and will receive significant upgrades in the Garda Capital Investment Programme 2016-2021, which is an ambitious 5- year Programme that will benefit over thirty locations around the country.

"The project will involve an upgrade and refurbishment of the present Portlaoise Garda Station and custody suite. There will also be additional accommodation for An Garda Síochána on a State property which is next to it.

“Local Garda management are working closely with the Office of Public Works to finalise proposals for this scheme, based on the accommodation requirements provided by An Garda Síochána.

"It is expected that the first phase of works will commence on site in 2018, with further work to take place after this.

"I look forward to work beginning on this important project in Portlaoise," said the Minister.