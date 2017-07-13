Mountrath Post office robbery: man with Portlaoise address charged in Laois court

A man has been charged with the robbery of Mountrath Post Office and remanded in custody at a hearing today in Portlaoise District Court.

Michael Gormley, (aged 47), 13 Bracklone Way, Bellingham, Portlaoise, is charged with robbery at Mountrath Post Office, and attempted robbery at Enfield Post Office, Meath, both on July 5 this year.

Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction in Portlaoise district court on Thursday July 13. The judge refused bail after Gardaí objected.

Mr Gormley has been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison. He is due back in court on July 20.

A second man who was arrested in relation to the case is not charged yet. He remains in garda custody at Portlaoise station.

The charges relate to incidents which occurred last Tuesday, July 4. During the raid on Mountrath Post Office, a woman was threatened with a gun as as cash was demanded. A large sum of cash understood to run into four figures was taken.

Investigation conducted led to the search by Gardai of a number of premises in the Laois area under warrant. One such search on Monday, July 7 resulted in the recovery of a Glock hand gun.

Follow up inquiries resulted in the arrest of a male in his 40’s in Portlaoise. This male was detained in Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 30 of the offences against the state act 1939 as amended. The period of detention of this prisoner was extended initially on Tuesday morning.

A second male aged in his late 20’s was also arrested in the Laois area in relation to the incidents.