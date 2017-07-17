National Ploughing Association reaps rich harvest

The National Ploughing Association has accumulated profits of €14 million, according to the company's latest abridged accounts.

Accumulated profits stood at €14.08m in 2016, up from €12.1m in 2014 and €13.1m in 2015. The figures indicated that the company's profits have been increasing by a million a year in recent years.



The Association has €2m in cash in the bank, and investments of over €11m, including €26,732 in prize bonds and €217,796 in capital funds.

The accounts do not include details of employee salaries.

The company's status is that of a voluntary association, with no shareholders. Its directors are not paid dividends.

The Ploughing Championships are the largest agricultural outdoor event in Europe. Last year's three day event, at Screggan, Offaly, was rated the most successful yet, with a record attendance of 283,000 people.

See also: Anna May McHugh to write her life story