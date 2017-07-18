Laois Gardaí investigating spate of weekend burglaries

Gardaí are appealing for information following a spate of weekend burglaries in which copper material was taken

On Friday, July 14 Bolands Pub in Ballybrittas was burgled. A man was seen leaving the premises at 2pm. Copper wiring was taken in this incident.

A house in Clonbarrow, Mountrath was broken into on Saturday or Sunday, July 15 and 16, believed to be in the afternoon, sometime between 12pm and 5pm. A copper cylinder was stolen.

A copper cylinder and copper from a roof was also taken from Scoil Bhride National School in Portlaoise sometime on Friday night or Saturday morning, July 14/15.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance and anyone with information is asked to contact Graham Kavanagh, Crime Prevention Officer Laois Offaly. Email laoisoffaly.crimeprevention@garda.ie

Or call Portlaoise Garda Station at 087 86 74100