Laois Weather: Another warm, sunny day, but change on way

Laois is in for another warm and dry day today, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-20s.

Enjoy it while you can, because cloud is expected to start building from the south in the afternoon, moving up the country later in the evening. With them will come the risk of thundery showers.

It will be a warm and humid night with heavy thundery showers moving northwards. The lowest temperatures will stay around 14 to 16 degrees.

The UV Index is high today, as is the pollen count.

Wednesday looks set to be a cloudy and humid day with showery rain turning heavy and the risk of thundery downpours which may lead to spot flooding. The rain will clear northeastwards with fresher and cooler conditions to follow later in the evening. Afternoon temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees.