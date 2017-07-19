Ballylinan woman panicked and wrote off car

A Ballylinan woman who wrote-off a car after she panicked at a garda checkpoint and drove off at speed has been fined and put off the road.

Laura Condron (20), Doonane Road, Ballylinan, was charged with dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on July 4 this year, at Wolfhill, Laois, the accused approached a garda checkpoint in a black Volkswagen Golf and stopped, did a u-turn and drove off at speed along a narrow country road.

The gardaí followed and observed two females running across a field, with the Golf in an embankment. The accused had lost control of the car due to the speed she was travelling at.

The car was a write-off, said Insp Curley.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that on the date, the accused’s brother had been out cycling in the locality when he experienced a puncture, so he rang home. As the accused was the only person in the house she took the car, and when she came to the garda checkpoint she panicked irrationally.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client was very upset over the incident. She apologised to the gardaí at the scene and had also written a letter of apology.

He asked the court to take a sympathetic view of the matter.

On each charge, Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 and disqualified her from driving for two years.