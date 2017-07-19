Laois Weather: Thundery showers and risk of localised flooding

It looks like umbrella time again, as last night's thundery rain and showers will continue today, with a risk of localised flooding.

The rain is expected to gradually clear northeastwards in the evening.

A fresher day is on the cards, with the highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells, but it will be fresher than previous nights, with lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.



The pollen count is low and will be moderate on Thursday. The UV index will be high if there is sunshine.

More rain will follow on Thursday, with heavy showers exprected to spread eastwards across the region and will become widespread by around noon. They'll continue for the rest of the day. Some may be thundery with a risk of localised flooding.