Good Friday booze ban could be coming to an end

The age-old Irish problem of being able to sink a pint on Good Friday could finally be coming to an end, with the Seanad today (Wednesday, July 19) passing all stages of the Intoxicating Liquor Bill 2017, which brings the abolition of the current ban on all licensed premises selling alcohol on Good Friday a step closer.

Welcoming the news, CEO of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Padraig Cribben said: “Today’s vote in the Upper House means the archaic law banning the sale of alcohol in licensed premises on Good Friday is coming to an end.”

Mr Cribben said: “The current law comes from a different era and fails to reflect the contemporary, diverse society we now live in.

“Besides the antiquated nature of the law, the Good Friday ban is unfair to tourists and presents a negative image of our country. Removing the ban is positive news for the tourist industry as we fight the effects of Brexit and a weak Sterling,” he concluded.