Laois Weather: Rain and risk of thunder

The weather locally this Thursday will se showers becoming widespread this afternoon. Some of the these are expected to be heavy with a risk of thunder. The highest temperature will be 18 degrees.

Tonight will turn wet in many areas, with showers giving way to longer spells of rain overnight. These will be heavey with a risk of thunder and spot flooding.

The pollen count is low today, and the UV index is high, where there is sunshine.

Rain will clear tomorrow morning, leaving a mix of sunshine and showers. Some of the showers could still be heavy during the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees.