Alleged pitchfork attack in Monasterevin land dispute

A Monasterevin man has been charged with attacking another man with a pitchfork in an ongoing dispute over land.

Sean Mahon (62), Grange, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, appeared before yesterday's (Thursday, July 20) sitting of Portlaoise District Court, charged with criminal damage, and assault causing harm.

Inspector Eamonn Curley said that the charges arose out of an ongoing dispute over land.

On January 27 this year, it is alleged that the accused entered a field at Grange Farm, Moore Abbey, and smashed a tractor belonging to the injured party.

It is then alleged that he assaulted the injured party with a pitchfork, said Insp Curley.

The inspector said the injured party sustained puncture wounds to his hand and arms which were consistent with a pitchfork, as well as a wound to his hand which was caused by broken glass from the tractor door which was smashed.

After hearing the outline of the evidence by the State, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the matter will be dealt with in the circuit court.

Defence, Ms Thomasina Connell asked the judge to keep the matter in the district court, but Judge Staines said the charges were extremely serious and not fit to be dealt with in the district court.

Ms Connell said that there were photos of the injured party, but no medical report. She said the injured party had recovered.

Said Judge Staines: “Smashing a tractor and attacking someone with a pitchfork is too serious.”

The matter was adjourned to October 12 for the serving of a book of evidence.